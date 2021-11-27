Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMBP. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.51.

AMBP stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

