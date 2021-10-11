Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP): Price Up $0.21 (2.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.49)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AMBP

At the moment, AMBP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. AMBP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Shipping Containers stocks, AMBP ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AMBP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AMBP’s price is up $0.21 (2.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 40 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AMBP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AMBP: Daily RSI Analysis AMBP’s RSI now stands at 45.6522.

AMBP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

