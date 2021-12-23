Ares Capital Corp (ARCC): Price Now Near $20.54; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARCC

At the moment, ARCC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, ARCC ranks 94th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARCC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARCC’s price is up $0.11 (0.56%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ARCC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARCC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ARCC: Daily RSI Analysis For ARCC, its RSI is now at 100.

ARCC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

