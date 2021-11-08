Ares Capital Corp (ARCC): Price Now Near $21.04; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARCC

Currently, ARCC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ARCC has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, ARCC ranks 84th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARCC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ARCC’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ARCC has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ARCC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ARCC: Daily RSI Analysis For ARCC, its RSI is now at 45.

ARCC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market