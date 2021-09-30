Ares Capital Corp (ARCC): Price Up $0.06 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.13 (-0.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARCC

Currently, ARCC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ARCC ranks 76th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

ARCC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARCC’s price is up $0.06 (0.29%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ARCC has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ares Capital Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARCC: Daily RSI Analysis ARCC’s RSI now stands at 95.438.

ARCC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market