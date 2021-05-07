Argenx Se (ARGX): Price Now Near $266.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARGX

At the time of this writing, ARGX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.12 (0.8%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ARGX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ARGX ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARGX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARGX’s price is up $8.06 (3.12%) from the day prior. ARGX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on ARGX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARGX’s price action over the past 90 days.

