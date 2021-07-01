Argenx Se (ARGX): Price Now Near $300.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARGX

At the time of this writing, ARGX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.93 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ARGX ranks 291st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARGX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ARGX’s price is down $-0.72 (-0.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ARGX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARGX’s price action over the past 90 days.