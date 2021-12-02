argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($4.92) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for argenx in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($4.92) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($17.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.31.

ARGX stock opened at $283.62 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day moving average is $304.78.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of argenx by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,058,000 after buying an additional 341,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after buying an additional 112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of argenx by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 668,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of argenx by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 140,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

