Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO): Price Now Near $51.16; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARGO

At the moment, ARGO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ARGO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ARGO ranks 64th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

ARGO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ARGO’s price is up $0.25 (0.49%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ARGO has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARGO: Daily RSI Analysis ARGO’s RSI now stands at 54.1176.

ARGO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

