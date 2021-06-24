Arista Networks Inc (ANET): Price Now Near $364.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ANET
At the time of this writing, ANET (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Computers stocks, ANET ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
ANET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, ANET’s price is down $0.01 (0%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ANET’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on ANET may find value in this recent story: Is Arista Networks, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANET) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects? Most readers would already be aware that Arista Networks' (NYSE:ANET) stock increased significantly by 25% over the…
For ANET News Traders
