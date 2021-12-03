Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $12,409,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $12,651,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 9,135 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.72, for a total value of $3,286,042.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.15, for a total value of $9,053,750.00.

NYSE ANET opened at $123.28 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings