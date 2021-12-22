ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,990,000 after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,493,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

