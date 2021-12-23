Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC): Price Now Near $3.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AAIC

Currently, AAIC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AAIC ranks 130th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

AAIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AAIC’s price is up $0 (0.05%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row AAIC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AAIC: Daily RSI Analysis For AAIC, its RSI is now at 100.

AAIC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For AAIC News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AAIC may find value in this recent story:

