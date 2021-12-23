Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC): Price Now Near $3.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AAIC
Currently, AAIC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
AAIC ranks 130th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.
AAIC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, AAIC’s price is up $0 (0.05%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row AAIC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
AAIC: Daily RSI Analysis
For AAIC News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on AAIC may find value in this recent story:
Income Investing Lessons Of 2021
This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Dec. 15. In this article, we discuss some of the takeaways for income investors that this year has highlighted and is a follow-up to our 2020 version. Needless to say, 2021 was quite a bit less eventful…
