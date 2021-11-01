Armour Residential REIT Inc (ARR): Price Up $0.24 (2.28)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.84)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARR

Currently, ARR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.84%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ARR has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ARR ranks 86th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ARR’s price is up $0.24 (2.28%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows ARR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ARR: Daily RSI Analysis ARR’s RSI now stands at 57.1429.

ARR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

