Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSE AWI opened at $110.00 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

