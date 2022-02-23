Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results

Body

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

