Arrival (ARVL): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.63)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARVL

At the moment, ARVL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 hour changed directions on ARVL; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, ARVL ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARVL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARVL’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 40 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Arrival’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.