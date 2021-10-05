Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW): Price Up $1.57 (1.37)% Over Past Day, Up $1.48 (1.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARW

Currently, ARW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.48 (1.28%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ARW has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ARW ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

ARW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ARW’s price is up $1.57 (1.37%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ARW; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Arrow Electronics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARW: Daily RSI Analysis ARW’s RSI now stands at 96.8326.

ARW and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

