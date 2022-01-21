Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR): Price Now Near $52.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ARWR

At the moment, ARWR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.25%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ARWR has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ARWR ranks 214th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ARWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARWR’s price is down $-0.51 (-0.97%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ARWR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ARWR: Daily RSI Analysis ARWR’s RSI now stands at 0.

ARWR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error