Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.29.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARWR opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,375 shares of company stock worth $13,708,204 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

