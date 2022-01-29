Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 173,243 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $45,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).