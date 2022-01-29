Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $48.63 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,254,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $48,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after buying an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Hanesbrands by 70.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

