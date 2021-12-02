Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?