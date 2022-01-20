Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.07.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

ARTNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

