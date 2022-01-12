Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.43

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.43 and traded as high as $44.60. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 14,326 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $413.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 65.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

