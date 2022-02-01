Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).