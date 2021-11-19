Arvinas Inc (ARVN): Price Up $2.04 (2.58)% Over Past Day, Up $2.04 (2.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ARVN

At the moment, ARVN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.04 (2.58%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ARVN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ARVN ranks 19th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

ARVN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ARVN’s price is up $2.04 (2.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ARVN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ARVN: Daily RSI Analysis ARVN’s RSI now stands at 59.6026.

ARVN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For ARVN News Traders

Investors and traders in ARVN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Notable Arvinas Insider Trades $2.0M In Company Stock

Ian Taylor, Insider at Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Ian Taylor exercised options to purchase 20,000 Arvinas shares at prices ranging from $16.00 to $19.36 per share for a total of $346,188 on November 15. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $83.07 to $84.95 to r

