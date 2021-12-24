Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARVN opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arvinas by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

