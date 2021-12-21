Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.60 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

