Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Price Target Raised to C$0.40

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ASND opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

