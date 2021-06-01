ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX): Price Up $0.17 (2.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.85)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ASX

At the moment, ASX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.85%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, ASX ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ASX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ASX’s price is up $0.17 (2.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ASX has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ASX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ASX’s price action over the past 90 days.