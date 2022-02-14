Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $20.25. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Articles