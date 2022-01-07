Ashim Gupta Sells 24,546 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $4,866,075.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $2,259,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

