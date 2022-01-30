Ashland Global (ASH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Ashland Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASH opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

