Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH): Price Now Near $94.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ASH

At the moment, ASH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ASH has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Wholesale stocks, ASH ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ASH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ASH’s price is up $1.37 (1.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ASH has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ASH: Daily RSI Analysis ASH’s RSI now stands at 56.3177.

Note: ASH and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ASH rising at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market