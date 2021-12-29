Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.61 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 61,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

