Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.54 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

