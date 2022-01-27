Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,030,034 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16,269.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,034 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

