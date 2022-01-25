Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Price Now Near $24.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ASB

Currently, ASB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-1.79%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ASB ranks 108th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

ASB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ASB’s price is down $-0.45 (-1.83%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Associated Banc-Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ASB: Daily RSI Analysis For ASB, its RSI is now at 62.5.

ASB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

