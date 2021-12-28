Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Price Up $0.1 (0.44)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.31)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ASB

At the moment, ASB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on ASB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, ASB ranks 77th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ASB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ASB’s price is up $0.1 (0.44%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ASB has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Associated Banc-Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ASB: Daily RSI Analysis For ASB, its RSI is now at 100.

ASB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

