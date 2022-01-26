Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 83.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,982.57). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,907.

Shares of Assura stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 66.50 ($0.90). The stock had a trading volume of 3,864,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,811. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 66.09 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.09).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

