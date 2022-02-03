Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.17% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth $8,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 60.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

