AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS): Price Now Near $6.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ASTS

At the moment, ASTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (2.74%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ASTS ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

ASTS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ASTS’s price is up $0.31 (5.12%) from the day prior. ASTS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ASTS: Daily RSI Analysis ASTS’s RSI now stands at 40.2597.

Note: ASTS and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ASTS declining at a faster rate than RSI.

