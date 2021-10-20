AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS): Price Up $0.03 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ASTS

At the time of this writing, ASTS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASTS has now gone down 9 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ASTS ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

ASTS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ASTS’s price is up $0.03 (0.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ASTS: Daily RSI Analysis For ASTS, its RSI is now at 94.4444.

ASTS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

