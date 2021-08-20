AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS): Price Up $0.08 (0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ASTS

At the moment, ASTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASTS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ASTS ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

ASTS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ASTS’s price is up $0.08 (0.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ASTS has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ASTS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ASTS: Daily RSI Analysis For ASTS, its RSI is now at 45.7959.

ASTS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

