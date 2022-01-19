Astra Space Inc (ASTR): Price Now Near $5.18; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ASTR

Currently, ASTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-1.89%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, ASTR ranks 76th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ASTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ASTR’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.83%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ASTR has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Astra Space Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ASTR: Daily RSI Analysis ASTR’s RSI now stands at 15.24.

ASTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For ASTR News Traders

Investors and traders in ASTR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Astra Space is on watch this week with first NASA launch upcoming