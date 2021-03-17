Astrazeneca Plc (AZN): Price Up $1.17 (2.41)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AZN

Currently, AZN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.01%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AZN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AZN’s price is up $1.17 (2.41%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AZN has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Astrazeneca Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For AZN News Traders

Investors and traders in AZN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

What Is Going On With The AstraZeneca/Oxford Vaccine?

Everyone will have heard of the situation in Europe right now, with a whole list of countries suspending dosing of the AstraZeneca (AZN)/Oxford vaccine. Sweden and Latvia joined that list today. But getting clarity on this is another thing entirely. I have not been the biggest fan of the vaccine,…

