Astrazeneca Plc (AZN): Price Up $1.22 (2.45)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.3)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, AZN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AZN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AZN’s price is up $1.22 (2.45%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AZN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Astrazeneca Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For AZN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on AZN may find value in this recent story:

Europe’s vaccine rollout hit by doubts over J&J, AstraZeneca shots

Europe’s choppy vaccine rollout hit more trouble on Wednesday after U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson delayed its COVID-19 shot and Denmark said it would drop a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca over the risk of blood clotting. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it expected to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine next week but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing use of the vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

