AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

