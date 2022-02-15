AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Raised by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

